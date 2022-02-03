Sporticast: NFL Lawsuit Puts Belichick Texts, Dolphins Owner in Spotlight

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Sportico legal analyst Michael McCann about a bombshell lawsuit filed this week against the NFL and a few of its teams.

On Tuesday, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued the league claiming racial discrimination in its hiring practices. Flores is the sole plaintiff right now, but the suit is looking for class action status should more coaches or front office personnel decide to join Flores.

The complaint is full of juicy details, including text messages from Bill Belichick to Flores, three days before Flores was to interview for the open New York Giants job, claiming the Giants had already chosen to hire Brian Daboll. Flores also claims that Denver Broncos executives (including John Elway) showed up late to an interview hung over and never actually intended to consider him. Both the Giants and Broncos denied the claims.

The lawsuit includes other accusations that could warrant separate investigation by the NFL. Flores says Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for every loss the team suffered in 2019 to improve the team’s draft status, and claims that Ross pressured him to violate league tampering rules.

The trio breaks down the lawsuit, how likely it is to prevail, and what to look for next. They close by talking about Tom Brady’s retirement and a new name and mascot for the Washington Football Team.

