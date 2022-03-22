Sporticast: Saint Peter’s Peacocks Rock, Chelsea Bidders Flock

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Saint Peter’s University’s shocking run to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen.

The tiny school in New Jersey scored a historic first-round victory over Kentucky—program that spends nearly 12x more on men’s basketball than the Peacocks—then followed that win with an upset win over Murray State. The Peacocks face Purdue in the next round.

The host also talk about the latest in the Chelsea sale. Bids were due at the end of last week and more than 15 individuals/groups submitted initial offers. They were allowed to revise those bids over the course of the weekend, but it’s unclear how the field will be narrowed from here. Embattled owner Roman Abramovich was recently sanctioned by the U.K. government, which means there are a number of factors at play in how, when and to whom he can sell his assets.

Lastly, the hosts discus Deshaun Watson’s record-breaking contract with the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback recently inked a fully guaranteed $230 million deal with the team, the most guaranteed money ever for an NFL deal. That cash won’t come without risk—Watson missed last season as he fought accusations from more than two dozen women over sexual harassment and sexual assault, and is still facing civil lawsuits.

