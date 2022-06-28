Sporticast: Stan Kroenke’s Year of Championships, F1 Staying on ESPN

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including yet another title for a Stan Kroenke-owned franchise. Kroenke’s teams have now won the Super Bowl (Rams), the NLL title (Mammoth) and the Stanley Cup (Avalanche), all in the span of about five months.

Kroenke is one of the richest owners in U.S. pro sports, with a portfolio that includes the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, the Colorado Rapids, SoFi Stadium, Ball Arena and the Altitude Sports and Entertainment network. Collectively the portfolio is worth nearly $11 billion, according to Sportico‘s numbers.

The hosts also talk about ESPN extending its relationship with Formula 1. The Disney-owned group is nearing a three-year deal with F1 that will see its rights payments increase to roughly 15 times what it currently pays, according to Sports Business Journal. Amazon outbid ESPN, but F1 didn’t want to turn its entire U.S. package over to a streaming company. Netflix, home of the popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive documentary, bid on the package at a much lower number, per SBJ.

Lastly, the hosts discuss NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s testimony in Washington D.C. last week as part of the government’s probe into the Washington Commanders; and Bruin Capital’s sale of sports streaming tech provider Deltatre to a group that includes Bain Capital.

