Stats Perform to Present PressBox Live Launch from Soldier Field

Stats Perform is set to showcase the platform that will revolutionize sports media content production during an all-star live launch on June 29.

Sports leaders, media production teams and marketing executives can tune in to watch from all over the world as Stats Perform unveils a new generation of enhancements and features for its flagship PressBox product suite. New developments include pioneering mobile graphics creation functionality and improved access to news and archive sports video.

The ‘Moments That Matter’ launch, which celebrates how broadcasters can capture the magic of sports, will be broadcast on location from Soldier Field, the iconic home of the Chicago Bears. Among those involved in the presentation will be Monday Night Football veteran Steve Hirdt, one of North American sports broadcasting’s most celebrated personalities.

The presentation will demonstrate in real time how PressBox users such as broadcasters, social media teams and content creators can access and utilize live match data, video highlights and social graphics via a single AI-powered, easy-to-use and intuitive platform.

“The Moments That Matter launch is a great way for us to share our story at scale,” said Nancy Hensley, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Stats Perform. “It will take place in spectacular surroundings at one of the major venues in US sports and celebrate how we are developing the technology that allows our partners and their viewers and followers to capture sport’s great moments.”

The PressBox platform brings PressBox Graphics, PressBox Live and PressBox Video together with Stats Perform’s unrivalled Opta data and AI-driven applications. It supplies everything broadcast and media need to build pre-game excitement, differentiate in-game coverage and extend post-game engagement to boost subscription numbers and maximize ad revenue.

Hensley added: “PressBox is the platform for sports media content creators to deliver the best experiences to sports fans. With this offering, Stats Perform continues to drive transformative value and lead industry innovation in its ability to capture the moments that matter most to modern-day sports fans.”

To register for the virtual PressBox product showcase on Wednesday 29 June at 11:00 ET. Click here https://visit.statsperform.com/MTMEvent