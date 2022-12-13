Sporticast: Suns Sale Heat Up, World Cup Winds Down

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the sale of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. First round bids were due a few weeks ago, and there’s more information coming out about who’s interested, and at what price.

Jack Selby, a long-time business associate of billionaire Peter Thiel, is among those bidding. His group’s offer was $3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, and could include money from overseas wealth funds, such as the Qatar Investment Authority. NBA owners recently changed their ownership rules to open the possibility of sovereign wealth funds buying into teams.

The hosts also talk about Sportico’s latest NBA valuations, which were published on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors are now at the top of the list, at $7.56 billion. That’s higher than any other spots team in the world, outside of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Lastly, the hosts talk about the World Cup semifinals, and the latest revelations in the U.S. government’s probe into Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

