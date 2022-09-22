Sporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive Pay

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

The news comes just a week after the NBA released the results of a detailed investigation into Sarver’s leadership since he bought the team in 2004. The report included instances of Sarver exposing himself to employees, disparaging women who worked for the Suns, and making inappropriate comments about the sex lives of Suns players. The NBA initially fined Sarver $10 million and suspended him for a year, but the outcry both inside and outside the league has been swift.

The Suns are worth $1.92 billion, according to Sportico’s most recent valuations, and will likely fetch one of the highest prices ever paid for an NBA team. Sarver bought the team for $401 million, which means he’s in line for a hefty return, despite the circumstances of the sale.

The hosts also discuss a recent Sportico story about executive compensation at sports leagues and teams. NBA owners are mulling options to make compensation at the central office more competitive, which could help the league with retention and recruitment. Sports leagues can’t offer the equity structures common in large companies, and aren’t typically flexible on travel and work-from-home demands that are more common since the COVID-19 pandemic.

