Sporticast: Tom Brady Returns, Sports Leaders Gather in Austin

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire from football just five weeks after he said his NFL career was over.

First, however, the pair share thoughts from South By Southwest (SXSW), the media, technology and entertainment conference held annually in Austin, Texas. Sportico was running much of the sports track at the conference—PMC, Sportico‘s parent company, is an investor in the festival—with a speaker list that included WWW star Charlotte Flair, Pointsbet chief marketing officer Kyle Christensen, Sorare executive Michael Meltzer, and TJ Adeshola, head of global content partnerships at Twitter.

The hosts discuss moments that stood out at the conference, and what they learned about the future of sports fandom and consumption. Sports betting was a common topic, as were NFTs, cryptocurrency and the changing media habits of young sports fans.

They also discuss Brady, who has made roughly $500 million in his NFL career. Brady is set up for business success when he’s done, through his lifestyle brand TB12, but returning to the NFL at age 44 could boost that even further. TB12 sells nutrition, wellness products, food and exercise equipment aimed at enhancing physical performance, and there’s no better advertisement for TB12 than Brady himself continuing to set records in one of the world’s most physically demanding sports.

