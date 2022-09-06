Sporticast: Honey Deuce Index Soars, College Football Playoff Expands

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the business of the U.S. Open.

The Serena Williams retirement tour, plus some likely pent-up demand from the COVID-disrupted years, has created a perfect storm of revenue for the USTA at the tennis season’s fourth and final Grand Slam. Ticket sales are up, as are merchandise sales and revenue from food and beverage. That came amid a boost in prices—the famous Honey Deuce cocktail, which was introduced for $12 in 2007, now costs $22.

The hosts also talk about the expansion of the Playoff. The new 12-team format, which will start in 2026 at the latest, will dramatically increase the commercial value of the CFP. The event distributes ~$500 million each year to the schools/conferences, and that number will soar when it negotiates a new, broader TV deal. ESPN controls the whole event right now, but expect that to change when the full 12-team package hits the market.

Lastly, the pair discuss the latest NFL season, which kicks off on Thursday. Franchise valuations are soaring—the average NFL team is now worth $4.14 billion—but some owners are doing even better with their non-football investments. Take, for example, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The Cowboys’ value has grown 58% in the past four years, but Jones made a 300% return from a recent oil and gas play in North Dakota.

