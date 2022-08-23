Sporticast: Will a Third Major Team Follow Arctos’ Dollars to Utah?

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Jacob Feldman discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Arctos Sports Partners’ minority investment in the Utah Jazz’s parent company, Smith Entertainment Group.

Arctos’ fourth known NBA investment comes as the Jazz’s majority owner, billionaire Ryan Smith, chases his goal of making Salt Lake City more of a sports and entertainment destination. Arctos will join retired NBA star Dwyane Wade in the ownership group.

The hosts also talk about what a U.S. Open without Novak Djokovic might look like, as the 21-time Grand Slam winner appears unlikely to attend due to current COVID-19 vaccination requirements for non-U.S. citizens entering the country. Serena Williams will command attention for as long as she plays in New York, but beyond her and Rafael Nadal, casual tennis fans will mainly find new faces when the main draw begins Monday.

Lastly, the hosts check in on Amazon’s upcoming Thursday Night Football broadcasts, following reports that the streamer is expected to attract over 12 million viewers for its contests.

