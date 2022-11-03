Sporticast: How to Interpret Dan Snyder’s Bombshell Sale Announcement

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including news that Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore “potential transactions” surrounding the Washington Commanders.

The vague statement leaves a lot open to interpretation. Snyder might finally be caving to years of public pressure to sell the team, criticism that is publicly coming from within the NFL for the first time. Or, Snyder could be looking to sell minority stakes, which would allow him to pay off some debt while solidifying control of the franchise.

Snyder is among the most controversial owners in sports, and his tenure in Washington has been marred by myriad controversies. They include allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, a Congressional investigation into financial impropriety, and a long-running fight about the franchise’s prior name.

There are now clubs in all four major U.S. leagues on the market in some capacity. They include the Commanders ($4.78 billion), the Los Angeles Angels ($2.5 billion), the Washington Nationals ($2.25 billion), the Phoenix Suns ($1.92 billion) and the Ottawa Senators ($655 million). The hosts talk about how a possible record number of sports franchise assets available for purchase may be affecting interested buyers.

The hosts also discuss the Senators sale, news broken by Sportico earlier this week, and a star-studded group of investors in TMRW Sports, the new venture backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

