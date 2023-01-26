Sporticast: Angels Off the Market, Premier League’s ‘Walled Garden’

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno’s decision to pull the MLB team off the market.

The Angels were one of several franchises worth more than $2 billion that were put on the market at the end of 2022. Moreno hired a bank to run the process but announced this week that he had changed his mind, citing “unfinished business.” The hosts discuss possible motivations, plus what it means for MLB and other teams that are currently seeking buyers.

They also talk about Sportico’s Premier League valuations, which were published earlier this week. Manchester United leads the way at $5.95 billion, followed by Liverpool ($4.71 billion) and Manchester United ($4.43 billion). The league, which has no salary cap and uses promotion/relegation, is really two separate leagues with two separate economies—one for the “Big Six” and one for the other 14 clubs.

Lastly, the hosts talk about the sale of five cricket franchises in the women’s Indian Premier League, a new fund for Sapphire Sport and Scott Rolen’s entry into the baseball Hall of Fame.

