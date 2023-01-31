Sporticast: Eagles, Chiefs Reach Super Bowl in the Arms of an Angel

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, beginning with the Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s a matchup of the league’s two best regular season teams and the first championship game with two black starting quarterbacks—a significant first for the NFL. It also further solidifies the league’s youth movement; all eight final playoff teams had quarterbacks who were younger than 30, including Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (27) and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (24).

The hosts also talk about a notable interview that Jim Dolan, the owner of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, gave last week to FOX 5. In the interview he discusses Madison Square Garden’s controversial policy of banning lawyers who work at firms that are in litigation against the company. He also discussed the idea of halting liquor sales at an upcoming Rangers game as a way of getting back at the state’s liquor authority.

Lastly, the hosts talk about a recent Nike x FaZe Clan collaboration, and an unlikely tie-up: Busch beer and Sarah McLachlan, who teamed up for an upcoming Super Bowl ad.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)