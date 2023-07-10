Ebay Meets Mickey Mantle as New Card Vault Catches Collectibles Surge

Ebay is expanding its services to high-end card collectors by expanding access to Ebay Vault, its storage facility for cards valued at $250 and above, which will now accept items regardless of whether they were bought or sold on the Internet auction platform.

The vault is a 31,000-square foot facility that already houses some of the rarest baseball cards around, including a Bowman Mickey Mantle graded 10 by PSA, according to Ebay. The company said its vault employees undergo executive-suite level background checks and are experts in working with valuable collectibles, per a press release announcing the vault Monday morning.

Trading cards are becoming an increasingly popular asset, which the Ebay Vault seeks to capitalize on. It allows collectors to submit any type of collectible card individually or in batches, and at least for 2023, there are no submission fees, as well as no storage or seller fees. Users can use their own spreadsheet or an Ebay web form to detail what they entrust to the company.

While trading cards have long been coveted items, the pandemic supercharged interest in the category and with it a number of new auction and storage businesses, including the Kevin Durant-backed vault and auction service Alt and the standalone expansion of PWCC, an auction platform that once was Ebay’s largest card seller. Mets owner and hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has gotten in the action too, rolling up collectables businesses including card grader PSA, price data provider Card Ladder and auction house Goldin Auctions into a private entity.

Ebay has also been boosting its efforts to get noticed by sports memorabilia collectors, including running ‘collectors’ camps’ for enthusiasts. One in Brooklyn two weeks ago featured NBA player Mikal Bridges. A second camp begins in Seattle July 10. Later this month, collectors can bring their cards to the Ebay booth at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago to also submit their holdings to the Ebay Vault, according to the company.

