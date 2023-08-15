Messi Clothing Sales Jump but Remain a Drain for MGO Global

Sales of Lionel Messi’s line of casual clothing and outwear jumped 134% in the second quarter, as publicly traded MGO Global said awareness of the Messi brand of non-sports-related clothes and gear took a significant step forward with Messi’s move to Inter Miami.

The problem for MGO Global: Sales continue to lag the royalty MGO pays Messi for the right to hawk gear with his name, saddling the company with a relatively large net loss for the period.

“We believe we will be able to attract new customers to the Messi Store and provide new revenue per customer as we expand our turnover, addressable market and increase brand awareness,” said MGO co-founder and CEO Maximiliano Ojeda, in prepared remarks on an investor webcast Monday evening.

MGO primarily sells Messi-branded clothes, including hoodies, pants and underwear, through an online store. The shop has seen a jump in social media followers since Messi moved stateside—Instagram and Facebook followers of the store are up 17% and 14% this year, respectively—which management hopes will convert into more sales in the future.

In the three months ended June 30, Florida-based MGO said Messi Store sales more than doubled to $226,645, from less than $100,000 in 2022. Meanwhile, for the right to use Messi’s name MGO paid out $320,229 in royalties in the period. MGO owes Messi about another $2.2 million in royalties through November 2024, when the marketing deal expires.

Messi is the first brand rolled out by MGO Global, a publicly traded company co-founded by famed designer Ginny Hilfiger that seeks to create a portfolio of brands. Besides Messi, MGO has one other business line, Stand Flagpoles, a line of flagpoles for homeowners and car owners that takes a culture wars approach to its marketing.

The angle appears to be working better than selling athlete clothing for MGO: Stand sold $1.7 million of product in the latest quarter, though that business line lost money, too, according to MGO’s regulatory filing. Combined, Messi and Stand saddled MGO with a $1.4 million net loss in the quarter. MGO shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market closed Monday at $2.26, up about 1%.