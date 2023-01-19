Sporticast: Big Bucks in Kids’ Ball, Messi vs. Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including another youth baseball acquisition by HBSE principals Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

Through their family offices, the two billionaires have purchased a controlling interest in Ripken Baseball. The pair last year bought Cooperstown All Star Village and plan to merge the two, creating a much larger entity. The two entities hosted more than 15,000 teams and 750,000 visitors, a strong launchpad for Harris and Blitzer to expand the network of facilities, tournaments and other events.

Next, the two discuss the latest at SRX Racing. The auto-racing startup has raised $8 million at a $40 million valuation, from a group that includes Endeavor (NYSE:EDR) and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Jamie Dinan. The group is also beefing up its stable of drivers, adding former NASCAR champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Lastly, the hosts discuss a much-anticipated soccer game in Saudi Arabia. This week, a team of players from Al-Nassr FC, Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club, and Al Hilal are facing off against Qatari-backed PSG, home of Lionel Messi, in an exhibition in Riyadh. It’s just the latest example of the Middle East’s growing investment and power in international sports. The two soccer stars have promoted Saudi Arabia in the past, and are expected to be ambassadors for the kingdom’s bid to host the 2030 men’s World Cup.

