On Holding Sales Surge 52% for Sixth-Straight Record Quarter

Switzerland-based On Holding, the company behind the popular On Running brand, reported second-quarter sales Tuesday morning of CHF 444 million ($507 million, based on current exchange rates), up 52% versus last year. It is the sixth consecutive quarter of record sales.

The strong sales fell short of analyst expectations of CHF 466 million, according to data compiled by S&P Global Intelligence estimates. On said the recent strength of the Swiss franc, particularly in relation to the U.S. dollar, had a negative CHF 23 million impact on results. Sales increased 60% on a currency-neutral basis.

Operating profit increased 50% to CHF 39.4 million ($45 million), but the impact of exchange rates severely dented net income, which was CHF 3.3 million ($3.8 million).

On Holding’s stock fell 13% at the market open, similar to investor reaction after first quarter results where sales surged 78%. Even with Tuesday’s stock slump, shares are up 75% year-to-date.

On’s roots are in running, but it has moved into the tennis space and scored a big win in June when Iga Swiatek, who signed an endorsement deal in March with On, captured the French Open for her fourth Grand Slam title.

“Her winning of the French Open at Roland Garros marks a huge step in building our credibility in the tennis space and clearly created massive excitement, inside and outside of On,” co-CEO Martin Hoffmann said on a conference call discussing the results. He added that tennis is the “perfect representation of On’s core, the highest level of performance combined with the ability for a highly premium execution.”

Hoffman said that searches for the On brand in Swiatek’s native Poland increase seven times after her win.

On’s profile got a boost in 2019 when tennis icon Roger Federer invested in the company as part of an endorsement agreement following his split with Nike. In addition to Swiatek, the company added Ben Shelton as a brand ambassador in tennis this year.

North America is the biggest market for On, where the “cloud” technology that provides a basis for the cushioning system in its running shoes has developed a cult-like following. Sales in the region were up 60% for the quarter and totaled 67% of overall company sales.

On raised its full-year 2023 guidance slightly to CHF 1.76 billion ($2 billion).