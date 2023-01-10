Sporticast: Vince McMahon Returns to WWE, NFL Playoffs Set

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Vince McMahon’s surprise return to WWE. The wrestling company’s largest shareholder, McMahon used his voting power to re-elect himself to the WWE board, and he intends to pursue a potential sale of the business.

WWE’s stock (NYSE: WWE) jumped significantly on the news, and remains high, likely a mix of how investors perceive McMahon’s leadership and their expectations for a possible deal. WWE’s biggest media rights are set to be negotiated soon, and some media companies might find value in buying the entire operation outright.

The hosts discuss that likelihood, and which companies might have the interest and cash to execute a multi-billion-dollar deal. They also talk about McMahon’s original exit from WWE, following the disclosure of millions of dollars of payments to women over sexual misconduct, and the drawbacks (and benefits) of his continued involvement in the company he built.

The hosts also dive into the NFL playoffs, Monday’s college football title game, and the continued silence around UFC president Dana White, after video surfaced online of him hitting his wife. Both the UFC and its parent company, Endeavor, have been quiet on the incident, and its unclear if White will be punished for the violence.

