Wimbledon Tennis Balls Face Price Hikes, Delays and Scarcity

The sun never sets on the English tennis ball supply chain.

The racquets, breakfasts, and, of course, the players get a lot of attention at England’s annual premier tennis event. But the humble ball getting batted around the court probably should get more consideration: getting it into the hands of Novak Djokovic takes a global effort that includes not only sourcing materials, but also sidestepping maladies like child labor and climate change.

“Wimbledon uses 55,000 tennis balls per year and draws annual attention to the sport. Like many leisure activities, tennis products experienced supply chain disruptions during the past three years,” S&P Global Market Intelligence analyst Chris Rogers wrote in a look at the tennis ball supply chain this week. “While operational conditions in most supply chains have returned to normal … supply chains for tennis have longer-term challenges to address around sourcing and sustainability.”

According to Rogers, it’s taking longer and costing more to get tennis balls into the UK this year. The price of balls (and racquets) has jumped 42% in 2023 on John Bull’s island, with inflation likely the main culprit behind the cost hike, according to S&P. The supply chain for balls also remains slower than pre-pandemic, with S&P data showing imports of balls into the UK lag prior years back to 2017.

Much of the problem comes from the design of the ball itself. The International Tennis Federation decrees that tennis balls used at Wimbledon and elsewhere should have a mixture of 72% natural rubber and 28% synthetic rubber. Synthetic rubber is made from oil—so relatively easy to get but not climate friendly. Meanwhile natural rubber is mainly an Asian product, with Thailand dominating the world production of rubber from trees, claiming 36% of the global export market, according to S&P. Malaysia, Indonesia and the Ivory Coast are other significant producers.

Natural rubber has its advantages: it comes from trees, which are a renewable resource when managed correctly. But even the natural rubber market has its critics. The U.S. government believes child labor helps produce some of the rubber from Indonesia, Vietnam and the Ivory Coast. Meanwhile the Zoological Society of London says deforestation is occurring from clear cutting rubber trees and displacing other plants to mass plant rubber trees.

And there’s one more problem: every time Carlos Alcaraz or Iga Swiatek discard a ball as inferior, it’s unlikely to get recycled. The mixed rubber composition of tennis balls means they almost never do. There are 300 million tennis balls made globally; 125 million of them end up in landfills in the U.S. alone.

One potential solution: in the U.S. and France, companies are shredding tennis balls and reconstituting them as rubber flooring.