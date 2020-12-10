A-Rod Details Mets Bid Amid Business Strategy for Team Ownership

Alex Rodriguez may have lost out to Steve Cohen on his recent bid to purchase the New York Mets, but he said on Thursday during Sportico’s Business Beyond The Game event that he’s still “open for business.”

He wants to own a Major League Baseball team, or perhaps another sports franchise, he said during a conversation with Sportico editor-in-chief Scott Soshnick and RedBird Capital founder Gerry Cardinale.

“We wake up every day. We answer the phones every day,” the former New York Yankee great turned business magnate and ESPN analyst said. “I wake up every day and think it’s going to be the lucky day I’m going to get a call. We’re open for business.”

Former Mets owner Fred Wilpon accepted Cohen’s $2.42 billion bid on Sept. 15 over Rodriguez and partner Jennifer Lopez’s lower offer, and Cohen’s purchase was approved by the other 29 MLB owners at the end of October.

Rodriguez joined Hank Aaron as the only two players in MLB history to amass more than 600 homers, 3,000 hits, 2,000 runs scored and 2,000 RBIs, finishing his career at 696, 3,115, 2,021 and 2,086.

At 45, he’s not taking no for an answer.

“Jennifer and I were going to invest $250 million of our own equity in the deal,” said Rodriguez, whose name will be on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time next year. “That’s everything we had. We’re going all in. But when you have an opportunity to own one of these franchises that nobody else has, you [go for it].

“You can see what the Los Angeles Dodgers have done. [Guggenheim Baseball Management] bought it for $2.15 billion. Then they turned around and did a 25-year [cable media rights] deal. They get $250 million a year from their TV deal. These are no longer sports franchises. They are media franchises. They get 3.9 million fans coming through the [Dodger Stadium] gates [in a non-COVID season]. And they have a venture arm,” Rodriguez said, adding that Lopez has prowess in the media and entertainment industries. “It’s not just a team. It’s an octopus of businesses.”

It’s no wonder why Rodriguez told the Sportico audience he wants in.