RedBird Grabs Andy Gordon From Goldman Sachs To Open L.A. Office

RedBird Capital is opening a Los Angeles office headed by Andy Gordon, a Goldman Sachs veteran who will join the investment firm in February.

Gordon has spent 35 years at Goldman, recently balancing the multiple responsibilities of Global Chairman of Investment Banking Services, head of the Investment Banking Division’s West Region and global head of media and telecommunications for the Technology, Media and Telecom Group.

“Andy’s depth of experience and relationships, built over an extremely successful career at Goldman, fit well with our own and will help us continue to source and execute the type of creative investing and business building at the core of the RedBird investment mandate,” RedBird founder Gerry Cardinale said in a press release.

In addition to having worked with Cardinale at Goldman Sachs, Gordon more recently helped Cardinale and Billy Beane launch RedBall, the first sports-focused blank check company to come to market in more than a decade. He also worked with RedBird entering a position in Skydance Media. Gordon’s new position of firming RedBird’s west coast business is similar to his earlier effort at Goldman, where he was credited with unifying the firm’s regional investment banking business in the late 1990s. Gordon also is founding chairman of Sierra Canyon, a college preparatory school in L.A., and is on the board of his alma mater, Wesleyan University.

Gordon’s appointment calls into question what, if any, role Kevin Mayer may take with RedBird. The New York Times reported last month that Mayer, who left his position as TikTok chairman after three months this summer, was in “advanced talks” to join RedBird, which has $4 billion in capital.

The Los Angeles office will be RedBird’s first on the West Coast. The sports-, media- and consumer-focused investment firm has six offices: three on the East Coast, plus Toronto, Chicago and Dallas.