Taste of the NFL Super Bowl Event Ends After 29 Years

Taste of the NFL's Party With a Purpose raised $25 million over 29 years and generated 200 million meals across America

The Taste of the NFL food event, held at the Super Bowl every year since 1992 and a staple of championship week, is ending its run.

Frank Supovitz, whose association with the charitable endeavor began when he was the NFL’s senior vice president of events, told Sportico this was the last year of the Super Bowl event. Supovitz said financial stresses caused by the pandemic are the primary cause.

Taste of the NFL at the Super Bowl has been one of the more highly successful charitable endeavors associated with the sport. The event has raised $25 million over 29 years and generated 200 million meals across America, Supovitz said.

Taste of the NFL is one of the few organizations sanctioned by the NFL. The overall organization will continue its year-round work fighting hunger in cities across America while discontinuing its Super Bowl event Party with a Purpose.

Taste of the NFL’s Super Bowl event is often hosted by world-renowned chefs and high profile current and former NFL players. The money generated is donated to food banks in every NFL city.

It’s staged the night before the Super Bowl and each of the NFL’s 32 teams selects a chef, as well as a current or former player, who combine to serve their representative city’s signature dish.

The late Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula and celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern were among the guests that attended Taste of the NFL at Super Bowl LIV in Miami in February.

Carlo’s Bakery, located in Hoboken, N.J., which gained massive popularity nationwide with the reality tv show “Cake Boss,” served dessert.

It’s unknown if the event will resume after the pandemic, but for now, one of the most well-liked and meaningful Super Bowl events is over.