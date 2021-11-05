DraftKings Shares Tumble Pre-Market After Third Quarter Earnings

DraftKings shares fell sharply in pre-market trading after the gaming company reported third quarter earnings that were mixed as compared to Wall Street estimates.

The Boston-based company (Nasdaq: DKNG) reported revenue of $213 million, short of average analyst projections of $236.6 million. Losses per share were 82 cents, beating estimates of -$1.06. DraftKings also narrowed (but did not raise) its full-year guidance.

Shares fell as much as 10% in early trading.

It’s difficult to make yearly or quarterly comparisons for DraftKings, whose business is gradually growing as more states legalize sports betting and iGaming. The sports calendar, usually very consistent, was also thrown out of whack in the last 12 months, pushing big betting events into new months. It will likely be a while before revenue and expense comps become an easy way to assess the company’s health.

That said, one metric is closely watched by investors—the size of the company’s active customer base. Average monthly unique players in the quarter was 1.34 million, up from 1.12 million in the second quarter, and up from 1.02 million in the third quarter last year. Average revenue per user, was $47, down from $80 last quarter and up from $34 in the Q3 of 2020.

Another important metric—DraftKings’s marketing spend. Every new state means a new group of potential users, and customer acquisition can be expensive. The company’s “sales and marketing” jumped to $303 million in the third quarter (it was $170 million in Q2).

This quarter spans the three months ended Sept. 30, during which DraftKings expanded its relationship with MLB, launched in a few more states, debuted a new NFT marketplace, and reached an agreement to buy Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. More recently, the company dropped its $22.6 billion pursuit of European gaming giant Entain, a deal that would have given DraftKings new tech capabilities and an instant global presence.

The DraftKings earnings come one day after Penn National (Nasdaq: PENN) tumbled nearly 20%. That selloff was a mixture of disappointing quarterly earnings and a damning story about Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy (Penn National owns 36% of Barstool and uses its name on its mobile sportsbook). Unlike Penn, DraftKings does not operate brick-and-mortar casinos, which have been affected by COVID-19 and the Delta variant.