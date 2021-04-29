Endeavor Goes Public as Fertittas, Larry Ellison Buy Shares of UFC Parent

Two years after first announcing its intention to go public, UFC owner and talent agent parent Endeavor Group Holdings has closed its initial public offering.

Endeavor priced shares offered at $24 each Wednesday evening, giving the business a market cap of more than $10 billion. The company sold about 21 million shares in the IPO process, as well as millions of additional shares in a complex, concurrent transaction to cash out some shareholders and buy the minority stake of Ultimate Fighting Championship it didn’t own. Shares were up about 3% from the IPO price at midday, after touching a high of $28.47 in the opening minute on the New York Stock Exchange.

“This is a company riding secular tailwinds as it relates to content and experiences,” Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said in a Thursday phone interview. “Whether it’s sports and our own events like the UFC, all the music festivals and concerts we put on with our artists at William Morris, premium content and sports betting—that’s going to become the way of the world certainly in North America in coming years. We’re in all the power growth areas.”

The capital from the IPO and private placement raised about $2.3 billion for Endeavor. The funds will support the company’s goals of strategic acquisitions in the future and accelerate a corporate plan to get debt below four times debt-to-equity leverage, according to Shapiro. “Paying down debt is a high priority for us at the moment,” he said.

The 51-year-old executive also called attention to the roster of investors buying Endeavor shares during the IPO and private placement. Among new shareholders are one-time UFC owners Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, who sold UFC to the Endeavor-led group in 2016, as well as tech billionaires Larry Ellison and Michael Dell. Funds, including Dragoneer Investment Group and Mudabala, a sovereign investment fund of the United Arab Emirates, also invested. The company initially filed for an IPO in 2019, but had to suspend the stock sale due to poor stock market conditions. Sportico was first to report Endeavor had revived the process.

The newly public company generated $3.5 billion in revenue last year through three business arms. Its sports properties include now full ownership of UFC, the Professional Bull Riders and Euroleague, a pro basketball league. Accounting for about 43% of sales, Endeavor’s largest business segment—live events, experiences and rights—includes a majority ownership of On Location, a live event business founded and partly owned by the NFL. Endeavor’s talent representation arm rounds out the company, and includes athlete agency IMG and Hollywood talent firm William Morris.

Sports in particular are a central part of Endeavor’s strategy looking ahead. “Sports has shown that it is Teflon,” added Shaprio. “It is in demand no matter where it’s played or what platform it’s on. Bringing the rest of the UFC gives us great potential to maximize all growth levers, now completely in our control, and also gives us firepower to make investments to accelerate UFC’s growth.”