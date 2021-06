Italian race car manufacturer Ferrari halted the production line of its home manufacturing plant in Maranello, Italy, on Sunday night in order to roll out models of its newest vehicle: ready-to-wear fashion.

For the last 74 years, Ferrari has been a brand integrated in the history of motorsports, particularly in Formula One racing. Its trademark rosso corsa (“racing red”) and black-and-yellow prancing horse is a recognized symbol of luxury throughout the world. The company is diversifying its product line to tap into new markets and appeal to a wider purchasing group.

Rocco Iannone, the collection’s designer, spoke before the show, saying that Ferrari’s luxury clothing line was designed “to enlarge our fan base, including young generations and women especially.” In 52 looks, Ferrari focused on mostly unisex items inspired by the lines of the cars they manufacture. Collaborating with the race team’s existing partners, like Puma and Ray Ban, Iannone created limited edition shoes and glasses to complete the full head-to-toe looks.

Ferrari’s chief brand diversification officer Nicola Boari told the Associated Press that this was only one part of a bigger diversification project that Ferrari is rolling out “that could contribute up to 10% of Ferrari’s bottom line within a decade.” From amusement parks to Michelin-star dining, esports and now fashion, Ferrari is taking on projects that are aimed at younger generations that might not be as familiar with the brand’s road heritage. “I think the risk instead is if we don’t do this, we become irrelevant and not known,” she said.

In March 2021, the Ferrari F1 team signed a multi-year partnership with Giorgio Armani, which were to supply all of the off-track events and travel garments to the drivers. LeClerc was also the face of Armani’s Made-to-Measure campaign, as part of a personal marketing deal with the Italian suit manufacturer.