Silver Lake, Endeavor Invest in Tempus Ex as Larry Fitzgerald Joins Board

Tempus Ex Machina, a technology start-up that uses machine learning to deliver game data for leagues, broadcasters, fantasy gamers and bettors, has closed on a Series B venture capital round led by Silver Lake and Endeavor Holdings.

The San Francisco-based technology firm, which was founded in 2019, uses artificial intelligence to mathematically examine large amounts of data quickly and deliver nearly instantaneous analytics and datasets from sports.

“Tempus Ex Machina’s technology powers tremendous efficiency that assists the NFL in real-time monitoring, evaluating and improving the game of football,” Troy Vincent, the executive vice president of the NFL’s football operations, said in a release on the investment. The latest funding round also included Will Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst, three VC firms that backed Tempus Ex Machina either in its seed or Series A stages.

At the same time, Larry Fitzgerald, the former Arizona Cardinals receiver, is joining the Tempus board of directors, with the support of the company and Silver Lake. Fitzgerald retired from the NFL after the 2020 season. In the release, Fitzgerald said he discussed Tempus’ technology and approach with Silver Lake prior to the firm’s decision to invest. The amount of funding isn’t disclosed.

Endeavor is the owner of UFC, the mixed martial arts league, and Professional Bull Riders, along with other businesses in sports and entertainment, including talent agencies. It successful held its IPO in April. Silver Lake is one of the world’s largest technology venture capital firms and has a sports bent. It led a recent round of funding for Fanatics that valued the merchandiser at $12.8 billion and also has a still-outstanding to purchase a minority stake in the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team. Silver Lake’s investment is part of the company’s “long-term capital strategy,” which is an investment fund with a 25-year holding horizon, rather than the 10-year period of most VC investments, according to a 2020 press release announcing the fund.