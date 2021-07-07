Saquon Barkley Joins X2 Energy Drink’s $16 Million Series D Raise

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has joined Bucs linebacker Lavonte David and the NBA’s Kawhi Leonard as an investor in X2 Performance, the makers of non-carbonated energy drinks. Barkley’s investment comes as part of a $16 million Series D raise, led by previous investor L Catterton.

“I have been a big believer in X2’s line of clean products for a long time,” Barkley said in a statement. “I am very selective of brands I endorse and even more selective of companies I choose to invest in.”

Other individual investors include ESPN reporter Adam Schefter and action sports agent Lowell Taub.

“Having Saquon evolve from an avid user of our products to an investor and partner is invigorating for the brand and our retail partners,” X2 CEO Mark French said in a statement. “The scope of investors who have joined Saquon within this raise are of equal stature in their respective fields and only furthers our belief that we have merely scratched the surface of X2’s ability to fill a void in the energy drink and supplement markets.”

X2 has also added former Aramark CEO Eric Foss to its board, along with Sweetwater PE managing partner Gregg Parise.

The company started in 2013 with a caffeine-based shot before introducing canned and powder offerings. It has been in pro locker rooms for nearly five years, counting more than 25 teams as customers, according to French, and the company currently has distribution deals with CVS, Subway and GNC. X2 said it will use the new funding to “aggressively expand” its distribution while developing new products.