Global Soccer Ventures LLC Acquires Soccerex Conference

Global Soccer Ventures LLC, a portfolio company of Miami-based private equity firm, DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC, has acquired the London-based Soccerex Ltd, the world’s largest organizer of soccer business conferences. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Founded by Duncan Revie, son of former and England national team manager Don Revie, Soccerex was launched to grow the business side of the game in 1995 and held a conference at Wembley Stadium in 1996.

The conference was known for showcasing the latest products and services related to soccer, and for hosting appearances from top names in the game, including Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Gary Lineker, as well as current and former FIFA, UEFA and CONCACAF officials.

The conference has been held in multiple locations, including Paris, Los Angeles, Dubai, Johannesburg, Rio de Janeiro and Manchester.

In 2018, the company received an investment from Miami-based private equity firm General American Capital Partners and made Miami the home of Soccerex Americas.

DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC plans to relaunch the Soccerex brand from its new headquarters in Miami, Florida in order to have a more hands-on approach and help accelerate the growth of the company at a local, national and international level.