Luke Kuechly, Other Athletes Join $6.5M Series A Round for Momentous

Backed by a roster of athlete-investors , performance supplement company Momentous recently raised $6.5 million in Series A funding as it looks to expand its customer base to mainstream consumers.

DSM Venturing led the round, which followed Momentous’ 2021 merger with Amp Human. Co-founded by former USC and NFL center Jeff Byers, Amp Human’s main offering was a lotion, built around sodium bicarbonate, aimed at boosting elite athletes’ performance and recovery. Momentous, meanwhile, had a fuller product array including whey protein and Omega-3. The combined company, which Byers runs as CEO, boasts 150 team clients across college and pro sports.

The company’s investors include current and former NFLers Luke Kuechly, Kyle Rudolph and Ndamukong Suh. It also has NBA players Jrue Holiday and Al Horford and other competitors ranging from skateboarder Rob Dyrdek (a Momentous co-founder) to marathon runner Des Linden. Climber Alex Honnold previously invested in Momentous as well.

Kuechly said the supplement space is one that’s always been important to him. The former seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker liked the opportunity to invest in a nutrition brand that , according to the company, will aid football players while supporting one of his former teammates in Byers.

“It was the best of both worlds for me,” he said in a video interview.

Byers is hoping to leverage the company’s athlete backing, as well as its ties to scientific experts, in creating more health-focused product for non-pros. Along with the funding, Momentous is partnering with Hologram Sciences, a DSM-backed company specializing in personalized nutrition.

“I’m really passionate about how we take this elite athlete approach to the consumer,” Byers said. “We are building a product that is a systematic-based approach to high performance that gets people into the right products.”