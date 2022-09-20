Shane Battier, Jessica Gelman Among New Arctos Sports Advisors

Private equity fund Arctos Sports Partners is adding four new executives to its slate of operating advisors. Arctos, which has more than $5 billion in assets under management, uses operating advisors to help the fund identify potential investments, provide insights into trends across the sports industry and deepen ties the Dallas- and New York-based fund has in sports.

The four new operating advisors are:

Retired NBA veteran and former team executive Shane Battier. Battier is currently a board member of Yext, a privately held technology company that provides corporate information customers search for across web channels. He also is the founder and president of the youth and teen-focused Battier Take Charge Foundation, which has $2.2 million in assets according to its latest publicly available financials.

Kraft Analytics Group CEO Jessica Gelman. A former pro basketball player, Gelman co-founded the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. At Kraft Analytics, a company founded by Patriots owner Bob Kraft, Gelman’s work over the last 20 years has impacted the way sports franchises use data and analytics. Kraft Analytics’ clients including the NFL, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Ticketmaster, On Location and NASCAR, and strategic investors include JP Morgan.

Sport betting expert Chris Grove. Grove is co-founder and partner at Acies Investments, a venture capital firm started in 2020 and which now has 16 investments primarily in sport betting as well as in Latino- and women-focused entertainment. Grove also started the sports betting practice at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

Mergers and acquisition firm founder Normand Legault. Legault’s firm, GFP1, deals primarily in pro sports, live entertainment and communications, having in the past been the organization responsible for organizing sporting events in Canada including a number of auto racing rounds. He previously was a senior advisor to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages more than half a trillion dollars of investments.

The foursome join another 12 operating advisors at Arctos, including Twitter global content partnership head TJ Adeshola, Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke and Genius Sports chairman David Levy.