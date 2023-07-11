Arctos to Test Sports Investment Model With Private Markets Fund

Arctos Sports Partners has pioneered the model of successfully investing in limited partnerships of sports franchises. Now the private equity firm plans to roll out the model that’s worked so well in sports into another sector: other private equity firms.

According to a press release issued by Arctos Tuesday morning and a letter sent at the same time to its sports clients, the firm plans to launch Arctos Keystone, a new fund in which Arctos “will partner with other leading private markets firms to help them executive their vision… [and] provide creative, bespoke growth and liquidity solutions to leading investment franchises, combined with differentiated thought partnership and value creation,” according to the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by Sportico.

Essentially, Arctos plans to invest in equity stakes of private equity management firms, as well as possibly provide additional capital to those firms’ portfolio companies. In each case, the aim is to provide liquidity to allow target firms and their investments to expand their businesses or otherwise innovate their brands. The strategy is the same one Arctos has been pursuing in sports: its sports fund has purchased minority equity in pro sports franchises in the NBA, NHL, MLB and European soccer, among other leagues. A request for comment to Arctos wasn’t immediately returned.

Limited partner equity of sports teams had been a somewhat illiquid market before the emergence of private equity investors like Arctos in 2019. The presence of institutional investing in sports ownership helps the market for rising team values and provides more buyers for teams’ minority shareholders. Arctos is arguably the most successful of the handful of firms pursuing limited partner stakes in sports teams: it began 2023 with $6.6 billion in sports assets.

Private equity investment businesses are somewhat similar to pro sports ownership: the business of managing and investing money generates gains from management fees and carried interest—the unrealized profit on investments. Yet firms can wait years to see actual cash flow from the business even as their portfolios tally large paper gains. Private equity firms, too, can have minority shareholders who may need to cash out or majority owners who may want to sell some equity stake to raise cash for other endeavors.

In the letter, addressed to “our friends in the sports and live entertainment industry,” Arctos emphasizes the new Keystone fund isn’t lessening its focus on pro franchises. “The sports ecosystem will always be core to who we are,” the letter says. The firm also offers sports ownership groups and player association pension fund clients the opportunity to invest in the new fund at a “material” discount to the fees charged by the private equity firm.

Arctos filed paperwork with the Securities & Exchange Commission for the endeavor, named Arctos Keystone Partners Fund, on June 22.