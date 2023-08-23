JPMorgan Drained $1B From Diamond RSNs With Sinclair, Suit Says

Regional sports network Diamond Sports Group (DSG) says JPMorgan Chase profited from getting its parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group, to transfer $922 million in cash from DSG as payments to the investment bank, and that JPMorgan made $245 million more in fees from Diamond, all the while knowing the moves were likely to send Diamond into bankruptcy.

In a July legal complaint unsealed this week, Diamond says JPMorgan “was aware that DSG was insolvent, unable to pay its debts as they came due, or inadequately capitalized at the time that it received these payments, and thus knew that it was being enriched and benefitted at the expense of DSG and its creditors.”

Diamond Sports is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. It’s asking the court to find that JPMorgan repay at least $922 million, with interest. The complaint was filed in the federal bankruptcy court in the southern district of Texas on July 19 and unsealed by the court this week.

A spokesperson for JP Morgan didn’t respond to a phone call seeking comment.

The lawsuit stems from the troubled four-year history of Diamond Sports as a nearly wholly owned entity of publicly-traded Sinclair. Broadcaster Sinclair bought Diamond and its regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co. in 2019, putting $8.2 billion debt on the Diamond subsidiary as part of the purchase. It also issued JPMorgan preferred equity units in Diamond that JP Morgan could redeem for their face value and that had the right to collect dividends from Diamond in the meantime. Diamond filed for bankruptcy protection in March this year as rights fees to NBA, MLB and NHL clubs as well as debt service on its loans overwhelmed its ability to pay, given consumer cord-cutting of traditional cable packages that provide much of its revenue.

In the complaint, Diamond paints a picture of JPMorgan executives knowingly leveraging its long-running relationship with Sinclair to direct $922 million in special dividends on the preferred equity in Diamond JPMorgan received as part of financing the acquisition from Disney. The company says that even before the acquisition from Disney was completed, Morgan executives expected DSG to fail, yet insisted Sinclair draw money from Diamond to pay the bank those dividends. Diamond contends that money could have been used instead to fund its operations or, as Diamond’s finances deteriorated, to buy the company’s debt as a steep discount on the market, which would have eliminated some of the billions of dollars in debt Diamond carries.

The lengthy complaint highlights emails and statements by JPMorgan executives that seem to indicate they knew all along Diamond was financially troubled, yet encouraged Sinclair to continue to pay JPMorgan dividends. The complaint also points to the fact JPMorgan insisted during the Disney transaction that Sinclair guarantee the principle of the Diamond preferred shares so the bank could redeem them. Sinclair paid Morgan for the last of those shares just weeks ahead of Diamond’s bankruptcy filing. The complaint says a managing director at the bank, Richard Gabriel, sent an email indicating they foresaw Diamond’s financial trouble in 2019 after another executive “panicked” at the prospect of Diamond being unable to pay JPMorgan to redeem the shares as it neared bankruptcy.

A finding of fraud, particularly fraudulent intent or motive in the context of business transactions, is often difficult to show in a case. JPMorgan can argue that until a bankruptcy proceeding begins, there is no assurance it will happen, and the bank can insist it preserved the right to make decisions to maximize its business interests until expressly obligated to do otherwise. JPMorgan will answer the complaint over the next few weeks and deny accusations of wrongdoing. Much like the bankruptcy proceeding, which has already been extended and could face additional extensions, this civil lawsuit is poised to last well into 2024 or beyond.

