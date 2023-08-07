Genius Sports Q2 Revenue Up 22% Behind Strong Betting and Media

Sports data and analytics provider Genius Sports saw second quarter revenue jump 22.1% to $86.9 million, led by its biggest business, sports betting services, which saw existing customers utilizing more of the content Genius has available, according to the company.

Genius’ top line results beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations. Nine brokerage equity analysts who follow the stock expected sales to come in at $80 million for the quarter ending June 30. The outperformance cheered investors, with Genius shares on the New York Stock Exchange rising nearly 6% during pre-market trading.

“Following the financial outperformance in the first half of the year and the recently renewed partnerships with FDC and the NFL, we have validated our core strategy,” Genius CEO Mark Locke said in a press release Monday. Locke said the business has reached “an inflection point” that will see the company generate sustainable cash flow in the back half of 2023.

Genius extended its exclusive data partnership with the NFL, along with the Football Data Co (FDC), which includes the English Premier League and other UK soccer bodies, during the period. It also noted its Second Spectrum business is being used to provide enhanced broadcast coverage of the Women’s World Cup.

Genius’ sports betting and media arm generated roughly two-thirds of its business in the quarter and saw its sales rise nearly 27%. Its media technology and content arm saw its revenue advance 22% over the same period of 2022, to $18.4 million. Sports technology and services rounded out the quarter, rising 3% to $11.7 million.

The company reported a per share net loss of five cents a share, matching analyst expectations, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

For the full year of 2023, Genius said in its release that it sees revenue hitting $410 million, which is modestly higher than the $403 million investors have been forecasting, according to S&P data. That revenue level would be a 20% rise over last year.