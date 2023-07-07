Genius Sports Shares Surge on NFL Deal Extension

Shares of Genius Sports rallied to an 18-month high on their highest volume ever as Wall Street reacted positively to the data and analytics firm’s extension of its exclusive partnership with the NFL.

“This extension and expansion with the NFL removes the biggest risk and stock overhang given it is GENI’s most important league partnership,” Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl wrote in a research note, referring to the company by its stock ticker symbol.

After announcing a lengthened deal with the NFL ahead of Thursday’s trading, Genius rallied nearly 26% Thursday and extended those gains Friday, closing at $7.48, a total rally of 29% over the two days. When Genius shares on the New York Stock Exchange hit a high of $7.79 Friday, it marked the highest price for the stock since January 5, 2021. That’s actually four months before Genius became a public company—Genius went public by merger with a SPAC in April that year, inheriting the SPAC’s price history. Thursday’s volume of 20 million shares was 13 times a typical day for Genius. Friday’s follow-through was also strong, with more than 5 million shares changing hands.

Investor reaction to the NFL news suggests a change in attitude toward sports betting stocks overall and the more particular view of the business model for data middlemen like Genius. Such companies have faced headwinds in getting investors to understand the benefits of exclusive data partnerships in the sports betting world, especially when the deals come at high costs. Genius, for instance, has awarded the NFL warrants that will eventually give the league about 10% ownership of its stock. In the past month, Genius has secured two of its most important exclusive data partners, having closed a extended deal for soccer data in England and Scotland last month.

“In addition to its extension/expansion with Football DataCo (English & Scottish soccer) in late June, we believe this agreement supports our thesis that GENI is a value-add technology partner, which is becoming increasingly important for league partners and sportsbook/media customers highlighted by the fact that neither league ran a competitive bid process,” Sigdahl added. “The relationships are becoming deeper with greater technology integrations and longer in duration. Our conviction remains high in the company and the stock.”

A Genius Sports spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.



