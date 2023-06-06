NBA Raising $271M Debt Offering, Likely for Individual Franchises

The NBA is raising money again.

The league is selling new debt totaling $271 million and added $138 million to an existing senior credit facility, likely bringing the NBA’s total indebtedness to $6.97 billion, according to recent disclosures from Fitch Ratings.

The new debt is being issued by the league’s Hardwood Funding arm in amounts of $137 million, $125 million and $9 million. The amounts are unusual probably because Hardwood Funding is thought to raise money on behalf of individual franchises.

Fitch Ratings rates the new notes as ‘A-,’ which is among the agency’s highest ratings and reflects a low default risk. Agencies like Fitch rate corporate debt as part of the pricing and placement process of debt with institutional investors.

“The league maintains significant resources and has the oversight and demonstrated willingness to aid ‘distressed’ franchises,” Fitch said in its ratings note. “Franchises are further supported by the NBA’s initiatives to bolster player development through avenues such as the G-League, grow the sport and its fan base internationally, and participate in potential emerging revenue source, such as e-sports and sports betting.”

The Hardwood Funding notes are backed by a mechanism in which national media revenue flows first to an NBA account dedicated to paying league debt before distribution to the teams. The debt is in the form of senior secured notes, which means they will mature at some point in the next 10 years, as opposed to bonds, which typically means debt that matures in 20 or 30 years or more.

The NBA’s new likely total debt of $6.97 billion is based on a May Fitch note affirming the ‘A-’ rating on various existing NBA debt lines, including what is now more than $4 billion in notes from Hardwood Funding and $2.76 billion in credit other league credit facilities, including the recently upsided one. The total is $432 million less than calculated a year ago, meaning the league has paid down some financing. Because the league is privately owned, it has no obligation to disclose when it borrows or repays debt.

A spokesperson for the NBA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.