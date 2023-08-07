NFL Swaps Genius Sports Warrants for Cash in Deal Extension

The NFL and Genius Sports altered the payment terms of their agreement when the league and the sports data and analytics company extended their exclusive data rights deal through the 2027-28 season last month. Instead of the NFL collecting 4 million warrants in Genius Sports for two of the three years of the extension, the league will instead be paid in cash, according to CFO Nicholas Taylor, speaking on a call with analysts Monday.

“We believe that this is in the interest of our shareholders as it is less dilutive than it would have been otherwise, and we have agreed [on] a predetermined cash amount, which will be included in our rights fees and leaves us confident in our ability to continue growing profitability through the life of the deal,” Taylor said in prepared remarks delivered on the call, according to a transcript from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Shareholders are really happy about this,” said Genius investor relations manager Brandon Bukstel on a phone call. “This is less dilutive—they don’t have to worry about those warrants being issued in 2025 and 2026. It makes our adjusted EBITDA number a lot cleaner because this was a point of contention—that our adjusted EBITDA is a bit noisy,” due to quarterly accounting requirements around the market value of warrants.

“Third, this is economically better for Genius Sports’ income statement, because… when we first signed the deal, shares were at $15.63. Now we’ve agreed to give them a cash consideration in exchange for those 4 million warrants that we still would have owed them in years five and six, but have done that at a price that is closer to what the market value was at the time of renewal, which is closer to $5 to $6 a share, so it’s an economically better outcome for the company,” Bukstel said. “This has been well-received in the market.”

The NFL received 18.5 million warrants for its initial deal with Genius signed in 2021, with an option to receive 2 million additional warrants for each of two more annual extensions. Based on the price of Genius just prior to Sportico first reporting news of that deal, those 22.5 million warrants represented share value of worth $331 million—and as much as $566 million when Genius shares were at their peak in June 2021.Genius stock has fallen about 50% from when the deal was reached, meaning the NFL’s current 8% stake in the company is worth $135 million today. The NFL’s 18.5 million warrants are vested and exercisable at a penny apiece, meaning the league effectively is one of the largest shareholders in the U.K.-based business.

The dollar amount of the NFL deal isn’t disclosed. Genius’ committed cash payments for future sports data rights jumped in the current quarter. The company disclosed it has nearly $833 million in future minimum commitments for sports data and rights, including $176 million for 2027. That is up nearly half-a-billion dollars: In its quarter ended March 31, Genius reported $351 million in future data payments. In both cases, the company said the NFL accounts for “a significant majority of Genius third party data rights fees,” according to filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

“We now know the exact amount of fees payable to … the NFL through 2028, and we feel confident in our ability to continue growing our profitability through that time frame and beyond,” Genius CEO Mark Locke said on Monday’s earnings call.

Genius Sports shares on the New York Stock Exchange have traded 14% higher and as low as 3% down Monday as investors reacted to the company’s second quarter results, announced before the open of trading. Genius beat analyst expectations with sales rising 22% in its second quarter.

(This story has been updated with comments from Brandon Bukstel and with information on future data payments. It has also been updated to correctly attribute remarks from CFO Nicholas Taylor, who was misidentified in an initial transcript of the earnings call.)