RedBird Raises $2.3B for Zucker-Led Fund With Abu Dhabi Backing

The fourth fund from Gerry Cardinale-led RedBird Capital Partners has gathered up $2.3 billion in capital commitments so far, including $750 million from Abu Dhabi’s International Media Investments (IMI), a private company controlled by Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahya.

In addition to the investment from IMI, the fund has $1.56 billion in other commitments. RedBird is continuing to raise money for the fund and expects to close it to new investors by year’s end. The details come from a person familiar with the fund who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

A spokesperson for RedBird declined to comment.

RedBird launched the fund nearly a year ago with a target of $2.5 billion, a mark it will likely eclipse, according to the person. The RedBird Fund IV, as it is formally called, is led by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, who aims to build and buy sports, media and entertainment entities on a global scale.

The fund is already investing at least a portion of its capital, most notably leading a syndicate that acquired Italian soccer club AC Milan in a deal valuing the outfit at $1.3 billion. RedBird’s investment in Talent Systems, a casting and audition software system, also sits in Fund IV, according to the person.

The latest round of fundraising brings RedBird’s total assets under management to $8.6 billion. The firm has extensive sports and media investments including 10% of Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool FC, as well as stakes in Wasserman Media and the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network. A former Goldman Sachs partner, Cardinale formed the firm in 2014.