Sport Tech Mergers & Acquisitions Activity Robust, Says Drake Star

Sports tech has been one of the busiest corners in the tech market, with the sector seeing more than 100 mergers & acquisitions deals in the second quarter alone, according to a new market analysis by Drake Star.

Drake Star, a technology-focused investment bank, counted 105 M&A deals in the spring quarter ending June 30, headlined by the $9.3 billion acquisition of WWE by Endeavor Group. But even without including the blockbuster wrestling deal, M&A activity handily eclipsed volume and dollar amounts seen in each of the past four quarters, according to the Drake Star report.

“While a lot of segments have been slowing down, because of low deal volume and valuations, sports tech has been the flag bearer in terms of having an enormous amount of activity,” Mohit Pareek said in a phone call. Pareek is a Los Angeles-based principal at Drake Star and one of the report’s authors. “It’s a pretty hot space having a lot of acquisition activity, big players are active, all the private equity platforms are active. Sports has been growing the most over the past few years.”

Other sizable M&A deals include the $1.25 billion purchase of IMG Tennis Academy by global investment bank BPEA EQT and the $925 million buy of Polish sportsbook operator STS Holdings by Entain CEE, a joint venture between the UK betting operator and a Czech PE fund.

On the venture capital side, Drake Star found that private sports tech financings grew compared to the first quarter of the year, with 199 deals, compared to 176 in the period ended in March. Roughly three-quarters of the financings were early stage—seed and Round A—continuing the trend seen to start 2023.

Still, there were some large private financing deals in the period, including F1 team Alpine raising $218 million at a $900 million valuation in June and Fz Sports, a sports rights management company, collecting $74 million from a clutch of investors. Acies Investments was the most active early-to-late stage investor, while Elysian Park was the most active seed-focused fund in the quarter, according to Drake Star.

The outlook for sports tech investing remains strong, with the investment bank anticipating continued consolidation and a significant amount of cash still finding its way toward the sector. In all likelihood, financing activity will speed up as the year progresses, according to the report.

“The most impressive thing about the space is there is a lot of capital inflow,” said Pareek. “Now we are looking at $3 billion of funds that were raised in [the second] quarter.”

The executive said Drake Star continues to see a lot of interest in ticketing and stadium experience technologies as well as AI, especially for utilizing existing content in a more engaging and efficient manner.

Unlike past years, however, investment funds are much more focused on bottom line results, as opposed to more speculative metrics like user acquisition that were in favor at the recent peak of VC activity in 2021.

“Every VC is looking for ‘smart growth,’ which is basically profitable growth,” Pareek said.