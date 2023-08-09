Sportradar Revenue Up 22% as U.S. Sports Betting Continues to Grow

Sportradar reported its second quarter sales were up 22% globally to $237.7 million (€216.4 million), as bettors worldwide generated more activity in higher-priced offerings, such as managed betting services, according to the company.

The company is “optimizing our portfolio with a focus on products that will give us a higher margin,” CEO Carsten Koerl said in a call with analysts Wednesday morning.

The sports data and analytics business also said business in the U.S. continues to grow quickly, with stateside revenue rising 31% to $41.8 million (€38 million) as betting and audiovisual services more than doubled.

The company said in its earnings release Wednesday that partnerships with MLB, NBA and NHL helped drive business in the U.S., while its exclusive arrangement as the global betting partner with CONMEBOL, the soccer governing body for much of South America, helped sales elsewhere. Sportradar said its betting audiovisual business outside the U.S. was up 25% to $54.5 million (€49.6 million) thanks in large part to the Conmebol offering.

The results for the quarter, ended June 30, appeared to fall short of Wall Street analyst consensus, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Seven equity analysts expected Sportradar sales to hits €220 million, while a smaller subset of those anticipated earnings per share of €0.05. The company disclosed that, on a per share basis, it broke even on the period. Sportradar stock declined more than 10% by midday on Wednesday.

For full year 2023, Sportradar affirmed its guidance that it should see revenue between $990.0 million and $1.01 billion (€902 and €920), which would represent growth of about 25%.

(This story has been updated in the penultimate paragraph with updated stock info on Sportradar.)