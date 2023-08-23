Sports IPOs on Losing Streak as Boiler Room Heat Grows Cold

California equipment maker Sacks Parente Golf had a dream IPO last week. The company, which specializes in putters used by pros including PGA Champions Tour veteran Ken Duke and the LPGA’s Louise Ridderstrom, found enough demand to upsize the number of shares it sold, ultimately placing 3.2 million shares at $4 a piece. In its first day of trading on the Nasdaq, shares rallied to a high of $30 before closing at $28.97—a one-day gain of 624%, making it the best IPO debut of 2023.

Then shares cratered.

Two days after shares began trading, Sacks Parente stock closed at $3.15, a 90% decrease from its high and a loss of 21% for those who got in at the IPO price. Shares have slid down in the $2 range since. The company didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

The poor performance isn’t unique to Sacks Parente. Sports IPOs have flopped in 2023: There have been seven IPOs, including two sports-related SPACs, and the total return from the offering prices is negative 43%. Overall, there have been 104 IPOs in 2023, according to data from StockAnalysis.com. The average return for the group, including SPACs, is negative 11%.

The poor IPO performance isn’t because investors dislike sports stocks. To the contrary, the Sportico Sports Stock Index—charting 40 teams and other businesses highly reliant on sports—is up 13% this year. And it’s not news that private equity and sovereign wealth investors have had a seemingly insatiable hunger for sports investing in recent years.

In most offerings, the business cases for this year’s sports IPOs seem compelling, at least at first glance. Sacks Parente, for instance, holds five U.S. patents on its unique putter, shaft and grip designs. MGO Global (down 79% from IPO) has exclusive rights to sell Lionel Messi’s brand of casual clothes and coats. Brera Holdings (down 63%) is one of the few publicly traded sports teams available to average investors, boasting ownership of Milan’s third most popular soccer club, while Fitell Corporation (down 41%) offers connected workout equipment and an AI-powered interactive platform of workout content for consumers and gyms.

In each of those cases, a common feature of the IPOs is a bargain basement offering price: In addition to Sacks Parente pricing at $4, MGO, Brera and Fitell all priced their IPOs slightly higher, at $5. Any IPO with a $5 and under price tag is usually a red flag, according to University of Florida professor and IPO expert Jay Ritter.

“They’re peddled almost entirely to unsophisticated retail investors with almost no institutional interest,” said Ritter in a phone call, referring generally to IPOs priced at $5 and under. “The pitch that stockbrokers make—these are boiler room operations almost all the time—is ‘Hey, the stock can go from $4 to $40,’ and they find that more plausible than saying, ‘This stock can go from $40 to $400.’”

Rounding out 2023’s sports IPOs to date is another low-priced stock, Interactive Strength, which sells personalized fitness programs under the Forme brand. It priced at $8 a share and has lost 84% of its value to trade just over $1. Two other IPOs were SPACs with a stated interest in finding a sports business to take public, among other sectors. They priced at $10 each. Because that $10 a share is redeemable by shareholders later on, SPACs tend to trade around the IPO price. The sports SPACs, ESH Acquisition and Trailblazer Merger Corp., are up slightly from their IPO.

Not every cheaply priced stock is a product of a boiler room—a pejorative term applied to brokerages that hawk stocks in bad businesses to retail investors. But the low price does signal weak interest from institutional investors, including mutual funds and hedge funds, who often buy at the IPO and continue to opportunistically buy the stock as prices dip, supporting share prices. The action of each of the five non-SPAC IPOs shows that lack of institutional support—a first-day trading bounce of some magnitude over the IPO price, then a plunge to steep losses as investors bail out.

Why don’t institutions like these stocks? Because usually the businesses have little-to-no revenue. Sacks Parente sold $190,000 worth of gear in 2022, MGO has yet to sell enough clothes to cover its royalty payment to Messi, while Interactive Strength reported $316,000 in second quarter revenue from a customer base of 231 people, according to its prospectus. By comparison, AI-powered workout content provider Fitell seems like a cash machine, producing $8.2 million in 2022 sales. But even that isn’t terribly good for a company having an IPO: The median revenue of a tech company that goes public in the U.S. is $51 million, according to data compiled by Ritter since 1980 and adjusted to 2023 dollars.

Regardless of the post-IPO price of shares, each business did raise capital they are deploying to build their businesses, so the low shares prices aren’t an immediate concern (generally, companies need to have shares prices over $1 to maintain their major stock market listing.) But in some cases, businesses seem to have more than their fair share of wishful thinking built into the business case. Take Brera Holdings: It aims to build a network of soccer clubs globally, stemming from its ownership of Brera FC. The club may very well be “unanimously recognized as ‘the third team of Milan,’” as Brera’s investment overview webpage states, but it’s not AC Milan or Inter Milan as far as performance or revenue. Brera competes in the 8th level of the Italian soccer pyramid and generated $171,085 in revenue last year.

And more speculative offerings could be on their way, like troubled recruiting app Signing Day Sports. It wants to price its shares at the boiler room sweet spot of $5, according to its preliminary prospectus stating a desired $4-to-$6 IPO price.

Some of these low-priced businesses may turn the tide of their sagging stocks prices and find traction with their wing-and-a-prayer business models. But don’t bet on it.

“Most of them,” said Ritter of cheap IPO stocks, “have no earnings. A lot of them have zero to little revenue. And almost all of them fizzle out.”