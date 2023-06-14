Andretti, Durant SPACs Soldier On as Most Shutter Without Deals

Yes, there are still sports SPACs out there.

Special purpose acquisition companies from Kevin Durant, Alex Rodriguez, Dave Winfield and Michael Andretti continue to forge ahead, seeking to merge with a business to bring public. They are the headliners of 39 active, sports-related blank check businesses that have $8.5 billion to spend. It’s just a fraction of what we saw during the peak.

At the top of the SPAC market two years ago, there were about 170 SPACs with a sports connection—either seeking a sports-related business or featuring the participation of a team owner or athlete in management. Most of those have shut down. Just one in five of those sports SPACs have closed a deal.

“It’s a much different deal environment now than in the beginning of 2021, when it was much easier to attract [investor] money,” said University of Florida professor and IPO expert Jay Ritter, in a phone call.

The bear market for stocks has ravaged the market for special purpose acquisition companies. SPACs raise money at an IPO with the intention to find a business to buy and bring public within a set period of time, usually two years. At their peak, SPACs were popular as a way to find fast-growing companies in technology, and in consumer-focused businesses like sports and leisure. Celebrity athlete participation was seen as a way for SPACs to get better deal flow, thanks to a perceived better connection to youth culture.

“We went through this incredible boom period of exuberance in the markets in 2021,” SPAC Research founder Benjamin Kwasnick said in a phone call. “SPACs were a way to give a lot of folks what they wanted, which at the time was speculative growth, tech-kind of investments. And so lots of issuers came in to fill that hole.”

SPACs perform better in bull markets, Kwasnick said, drafting off investor enthusiasm. Now, though, he said, “We’re sitting here working off of the backlog of a couple years of Wall Street over-enthusiasm of issuance into SPACs.”

The SPAC process brought some legitimate businesses to market in that time, including data and analytics pioneer Genius Sports, PBA Tour and bowling lanes owner Bowlero and ticket broker Vivid Seats. But many SPACs ended up bringing clunkers to market, such as FaZe Holdings. The esports conglomerate is the worst performing stock in the Sportico Sports Stock Index over the past 12 months, having lost 95% of its value.

The list of SPAC losers is a reminder the market can humble even the best minds of business and finance. Among SPACs that recently dissolved without closing a deal are efforts from Atlanta Braves and F1 owner Liberty Media, Vegas Golden Knights and AFC Bournemouth owner Bill Foley, LA Dodgers and Chelsea FC co-owner Todd Boehly, and Seattle Kraken owner and private equity billionaire David Bonderman.

All told, according to data compiled by Sportico, nearly 33 sports SPACs have dissolved in the last six months (including the end of 2022), returning more than $13 billion in capital to shareholders. In doing so, the SPAC sponsors probably lost at least $250 million of their own money, based on the rule of thumb that it costs 2% of the IPO amount to pay for a SPAC IPO. “Lots of parties lost money across this entire ecosystem, because lots of capital was deployed at a moment of peak enthusiasm and then you watched the air deflate out of it the past two years,” Kwasnick said.

Another three dozen sports SPACs have pulled plans for IPOs, including a proposed $150 million sports technology venture from Tiger Woods and Caroline Wozniacki earlier this year. Another dozen proposed SPACs, including follow-on efforts from A-Rod and Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts have yet to file their IPO paperwork years after registering SPAC names—and likely never will.

But that doesn’t mean SPACs are dying.

Blank check companies “still have a role,” Kwasnick said. “It’s a more challenging time, but almost half of companies that have come public on U.S. exchanges this year have come through SPACs. It’s just fewer and further between with less household names.”

This year has seen only 15 SPAC IPOs, the lowest number since 2016. Just one of those suggest it would consider sports at all: Pono Capital Three, which raised $100 million in a February IPO seeking a technology business, possibly including esports.

Of the three dozen SPACs lingering from the IPO boom of two years ago, 15 have gotten shareholders to approve extensions to allow them more time to find a merger. A-Rod’s Slam Corp. now has until February 2024 to deploy its $500 million capital in its preferred sectors of sports, media or entertainment, for instance. Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, one of the more prolific sponsors, has four outstanding SPACs with extensions, most seeking consumer businesses.

Other notable active sports SPACs including soccer-focused Iconic Sports Acquisitions, led by Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Jamie Dinan and U.K. sports advisory chief Fausto Zanetton, which received an extension to late July, and Harvey Schiller’s Goal Acquisitions, which is trying to close a merger with mobile payments firm Digital Virgo. On Monday, Michael Andretti’s Andretti Acquisition filed paperwork for a shareholder vote to extend its time frame for finding a deal until next April. Andretti has $200 million for a motorsports or automotive target.

In every case, any deals struck likely will be less profitable for sponsors than they would have been at the market’s peak, both Kwasnick and Ritter say. Sponsors today typically need to entice other investors to stay invested in the businesses by surrendering some of the low-cost shares they have from the IPO.

“If they don’t liquidate, it’s unlikely to be as lucrative for the sponsors as had been the case,” Ritter said. “But we’re still seeing some new SPACs going public, and I don’t see any reason to think that that’s going to be dropping to zero.”

(This story has been updated to correct Michael Andretti’s first name.)