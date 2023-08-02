WWE Reports 25% Earnings Boost, McMahon Fed Search Warrant

World Wrestling Entertainment said its second quarter revenue rose 25% to $410.3 million, outpacing expectations in what may be its final full quarter as an independent company. The company also disclosed that founder and executive chairman Vince McMahon was served with a federal search warrant and grand jury subpoena on July 17.

On an earnings call with analysts Wednesday, management said its acquisition by Endeavor Group is on target and the deal should close sometime before the end of 2023, with McMahon slated to be executive chairman of the business under Endeavor. WWE’s quarterly filing offered no other details other than no charges have been brought against McMahon.

“We believe this is a continuation of the investigation that commenced last summer,” the company said in a statement provided to Sportico. “WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government’s need for a complete process.”



Last year, WWE investigated allegations of sexual misconduct by McMahon and concluded its review at the end of the year. The company found during its investigation that McMahon had WWE pay a total of $19.6 million between 2006 and 2022 that weren’t properly accounted for and that McMahon agreed to reimburse the company for the payments and the cost of the investigation. WWE noted in the filing that federal investigations stemming from those allegations are ongoing.



McMahon said he expects to be cleared of charges. “Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing. I am focused on completing the recovery process from my recent spinal surgery and on closing our transaction with Endeavor, which will create one of the preeminent global sports and entertainment brands,” McMahon said in a statement to Sportico.

CEO Nick Khan said on the call that McMahon underwent “major spinal surgery” two weeks ago and is on a medical leave of absence. WWE did not specify which federal agency executed the warrant and served the subpoena. McMahon is a personal friend of former President Donald Trump, who was indicted for a third time on Tuesday, and his wife Linda served as the head of the Small Business Administration during the Trump administration.

WWE continues to steam ahead. Thanks to strong live events attendance, especially overseas events such as London’s Money in the Bank show on July 1, WWE said the revenue was a quarterly record for the company. The business did miss some analyst expectations, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, including posting 67 cents per share net income. While that was 10 cents higher than the year-ago period, it fell well short of consensus expectations of 95 cents.

Wall Street analysts on the call were less concerned about the quarterly results than with two factors that will drive WWE’s business for the foreseeable future: when the Endeavor merger will close and the status of the rights negotiations for its Raw and SmackDown properties. In both cases, management provided some clarity. In response to a question about whether there is any “x factor” that could delay the merger process beyond the customary regulatory sign-off and shareholder vote, Khan said there isn’t, but declined to narrow the projection of when the deal will close beyond sometime in the back half of this year. Endeavor Group Holdings, the owner of MMA’s UFC, is buying WWE in a $21.4 billion transaction and spinning off the two leagues into a publicly traded business called TKO Holdings.

Negotiations for the rights to Raw, currently on USA Network, and SmackDown, on Fox, continue to be underway. In WWE’s last round of negotiations for the properties, deals were inked shortly after bidding was opened to all comers. This time, the exclusive window for the current networks expired in June. “Last time … the starting prices for where we were for Raw and SmackDown were far, far less than the starting prices now, which means deeper negotiations,” Khan said.

The company also expects to strike a comprehensive deal, rather than splitting rights between linear and digital silos. “Look at the NFL, if you look at their most recent deals, there is no longer a split between digital rights and linear rights,” Khan said. “Now it’s an all-in package. We expect the same thing.”

He also added that the company doesn’t believe the NBA’s current rights negotiations have to be settled for WWE to reach a deal.

Khan also said that once the larger rights deals are done, the WWE expects to invest more into its relationship with Twitch, in a structure that could resemble its early days on Peacock, with a free tier and two paid tiers with and without ads. “Our library [has] over 100,000 hours of archival footage people still watch on a regular basis … You don’t see that with other entertainment or sports,” the CEO said. “You’re not watching the Grammys from 20 years ago, I don’t believe many folks are watching the Super Bowl from 20 years ago. We see, around WrestleMania, a spike in viewership of prior WrestleManias.”

WWE shares were down slightly in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, at around $103 Tuesday morning. WWE shareholders will receive stock in the new TKO entity at a stated value of $105.98 a share.



(This story has been updated in the headline and throughout with details of the federal search warrant and grand jury subpoena.)