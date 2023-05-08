Yankees Ticket Sales Surge 26% as Fans Spend $209M in Offseason

At the turnstiles, at least, the New York Yankees are off to a great start.

The team sold $208.5 million in tickets and suite licenses for the current season through March 31, according to a disclosure made by the club to the municipal bond market. That’s 26% greater than the same time last year.

The figures show that offseason revenue after the 2022 season was around $104 million, which was about the same, if slightly improved, to prior years. Sales in the new year really picked up, with the Yankees pulling in $105 million in ticket sales, compared to $65 million last year. The team inked its biggest free agent signings, American League home run recordholder Aaron Judge and pitcher Carlos Rodon, late in December, which could account for the strength. A spokesperson for the team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the Yankees are off to a mediocre start this season, sitting at just one game over .500 and in last place in the AL East, ticket sales already are close to what the team tallied for all of 2016, according to data from Fitch Ratings. Last year the Yankees sold $345 million in tickets.

The Bronx Bombers disclose ticket and suite revenue since they serve as part of the source of funding to pay the bonds that financed the current Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009. The period covers sales last year for the current campaign as well as sales that started ahead of the bulk of the season; the Yankees played one home game in March.

The bond market disclosure only counts ticket and suite license sales, and therefore doesn’t include other team revenue from broadcasts, concessions, merchandise and other sources.