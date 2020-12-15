Sportico Acquires The Intercollegiate Website and Podcast

Sportico has acquired The Intercollegiate, a college sports media outlet co-edited and co-founded by Daniel Libit and Luke Cyphers. As part of the acquisition, Libit and Cyphers join Sportico as sports business reporter and editor and reporter, respectively, where they will help continue to spearhead and grow Sportico’s coverage of the college sports industry.

“I can’t believe how fortunate we are at Sportico to not only be able to bring Daniel and Luke on board but to also acquire The Intercollegiate’s valuable library, data and assets,” Dick Glover, CEO of Sportico, said. “This is another example of our commitment to provide exclusive, high-quality, actionable reportage to the sports business community.”

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to join the terrific staff at Sportico and are ecstatic at the prospect of expanding on the kind of enterprise journalism we’ve done on our own,” Libit said.

Libit and Cyphers launched The Intercollegiate in October 2019, and it quickly gained national attention for its singular use of public record-driven reporting to cover college sports. The publication has broken numerous stories and scandals over the past year and was profiled by NPR in a segment about sports journalism shifting to “cover more hard-edged topics.” Cyphers previously worked on the New York Daily News sports investigations team and spent a decade as a senior editor and senior writer at ESPN The Magazine, during which time the publication claimed two National Magazine Awards for general excellence. Libit spent over a decade covering national politics for Politico, National Journal, The Daily, and CNBC.com, before launching an independent blog dedicated to investigating the University of New Mexico’s athletic department. In 2017, The New York Times profiled Libit and his exploits as, “The Blogger Who Became One University’s Scold.”

Since its official launch in July 2020, Sportico has also executed several events, including the launch of its NFL Valuations franchise, an athletes in business roundtable and an AMA talk series in partnership with Sports Innovation Lab.