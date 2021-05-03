Amazon Prime Video Accelerates Thursday Night Football Takeover

Amazon Prime Video will be getting an early start on its stewardship of Thursday Night Football, upgrading a year ahead of schedule from its original 2023 kickoff slot.

In accelerating its exclusive deal with the NFL, Amazon Prime added a full season to its extant 10-year contract and will begin streaming its package of 15 Thursday night games in the fall of 2022.

The streaming service made the announcement this afternoon at its virtual NewFronts presentation. “The expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States, said Marie Donahue, Amazon’s VP of Global Sports Video, in a statement issued ahead of the sales event.

In bowing out a year early, current rights holder Fox will save $660 million. Fox did not respond to a request for comment.

The sped-up Amazon deal was teased by WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan during that company’s April 22 earnings call. Khan, who in the same call also had augured a split between NBC and the NHL, told investors that something was in the wind.

“Recent developments in media have been highlighted by the completion of new content distribution deals. First, as we discussed last earnings call, Amazon grabbed the Thursday night NFL package,” Khan said. “Although we have no inside knowledge of this, we wouldn’t be shocked if Amazon was negotiating now, as we speak, to get that package on its air early.”

This makes Nick Khan two-for-two on breaking sports-media news in a forum that’s in thrall to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Five days after he gave his read on the NHL rights, Turner Sports announced that it had picked up the league’s B package.

Last Thursday, Amazon announced that Marc Patrick would be joining the company as global head of sports marketing for Prime Video and the in-house studios unit. In his new role, Patrick will work with the NFL as the marketing lead for Thursday Night Football and will oversee all live sports, which the company has embraced as a driver of growth.

Prime Video also streams a select package of Yankees games in the New York metro area, an arrangement facilitated by its minority stake in YES Network.

Prior to joining Amazon, Patrick put in more than 20 years at Nike, where he served as the head of brand marketing for golf, tennis, baseball, athletic training, skateboarding and football.