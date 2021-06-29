Endeavor China Hires CEO Sum Huang From Live Events Group XG Entertainment

Endeavor China has named media and entertainment executive Sum Huang as its new CEO. Huang most recently served as co-founder and partner of XG Entertainment, a premium content provider in Asia with financial backing from the likes of ecommerce giant Alibaba, top Chinese investment bank CICC and Shanghai-based private equity firm YF Capital.

XG Entertainment operated largely in the streaming and live events space, developing and producing shows for streaming platforms and live concerts. The company’s branded content team also formed a Gen Z-friendly TikTok-based, multi-channel media business.

Prior to XG, Huang spent five years with Hony Capital and did a stint at New York-based private equity firm AEA Investors. He also built Jefferies & Co.’s China investment banking business as a local founding member.

“Sum’s entrepreneurial background and deep understanding of media will help us enhance the strong offering we’ve built across entertainment, sports and fashion in China and APAC more broadly,” Mark Shapiro, Endeavor president, said in a release. “In this next phase of our growth, Sum will ensure we continue delivering exceptional local-market expertise for our clients and partners while expanding our footprint across the region.”

Endeavor China is a subsidiary of the global sports and entertainment conglomerate, focused on bringing the company’s sports, entertainment and fashion efforts to Chinese audiences. It was formed in 2016 through an investment group that includes Sequoia Capital China, Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent and affiliates of FountainVest Partners as an extension of Endeavor’s presence in China.

The company has worked in China in representation and management, as well as an operator of mass participation events including the Beijing Triathlon. Endeavor has also had a hand in negotiating media rights on behalf of entities like the Chinese Super League and operating a joint venture with CCTV to develop and promote sporting events.

The news comes shortly after Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship along with talent agencies IMG and William Morris, filed for its initial public offering this spring and made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on April 29.