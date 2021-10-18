Kevin Garnett Company to Produce Wilt Chamberlain Documentary

Former NBA star Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel Studios has struck a first-look deal with Village Roadshow Entertainment, and the companies have set a feature documentary about Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as their first project, Deadline reports.

The first-look development arrangement covers scripted and unscripted projects across television, film and digital. It will include a feature doc about Chamberlain, who scored more than 30,000 points in his NBA career and is considered one of the greatest players of all time. The doc will be directed by Gotham Chopra from Religion of Sports, and produced by Content Cartel, Heeltap Entertainment and Happy Madison.

It is the latest project for Content Cartel, run by Garnett, Brian Bennett, and Mike Marangu, with Village Roadshow and Happy Madison after the companies previously teamed to develop a scripted series on 1980s Brooklyn street Lo Lifes.

“After focusing on my profession for 21 years, I decided to start my new career in production with the same passion, drive, and dedication I had when I played,” said Garnett. “I quickly learned to be successful in this game the same rules apply, it’s all about your team. That’s why it’s an honor and privilege to be working with Steve Mosko and VREG, we are the new Super Team.”

Village Roadshow CEO Steve Mosko added, “We have been working with Kevin and team for some time and it has been clear from the outset that his passion and commitment to creating a thriving production company that entertains, impacts and informs with its content. This partnership will be integrated into VREG’s overall content strategy and further expands VREG’s endeavors in sports stories alongside our other areas of focus and genres in narrative film, scripted and non-scripted content for streaming and linear distribution platforms.”