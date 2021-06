Showtime is projecting roughly 1 million pay-per-view buys for Sunday’s boxing match between YouTube celebrity Logan Paul and retired champion Floyd Mayweather, according to a source familiar with the numbers, which would put the media revenue from the bout at more than $50 million.

It’s not a record for a boxing pay-per-view—Mayweather’s 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao did more than 4 million—but it’s a strong number for what amounted to an eight-round exhibition with no judges and no official winner.

Perhaps equally important for Showtime, Sunday was the network’s biggest day of new subscriptions since its Showtime Streaming Service launched in 2015, according to the person, who was granted anonymity because the numbers are private. Sign-ups were not required for pay-per-view buys.

A representative for Showtime declined to comment.

The Mayweather-Paul showdown is the latest in a string of crossover boxing matches, pitting retired champions against other celebrities. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson fought on the undercard.

Multiple reports have said Mayweather was guaranteed $10 million plus 50% of the pay-per-view haul. Paul was reported to have secured $250,000 and 10% of the pay-per-view haul. With those splits and roughly 1 million buys, Mayweather’s payday will be at least $35 million, with Paul’s at least $5 million.