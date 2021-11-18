NBC Sports Retains Exclusive Rights to the English Premier League

NBC Sports has extended its stewardship of the English Premier League through 2028, retaining the exclusive rights to broadcast matches from the top-tier soccer organization in a deal said to be worth more than $2 billion.

The exact dollar figure could not be confirmed, though the agreement will be in place next summer for the start of the 2022-23 season and will carry all 380 matches across NBC Sports, Peacock and Telemundo Deportes, NBC said in a statement.

“We are excited to come to this long-term extension with the Premier League,” Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports, said in the statement. “This new agreement is also a testament to the hard work of production, marketing and other areas of our company, as well as the tremendous partnership that has been established with the leadership and club owners of the Premier League.”

In defending its turf, NBC beat back bids from other eager media conglomerates, including a joint salvo by Disney and ViacomCBS. The Premier League is an integral part of the NBC Sports portfolio, as it is one of a very few content plays that serves up world-class athletic competition while not stinting on volume. During the 2020-21 EPL campaign, NBC and its cable and streaming siblings carried 340 match windows, a slate that accounted for 914 hours of live coverage.

(This story has been updated with details of the agreement in the second paragraph and a statement from NBC in the third paragraph.)