Sports Business Journal Group Agrees to Acquire SportTechie

SportTechie appears headed for a new home. Leaders Group, an arm of Advance that includes the multiplatform industry outlet Sports Business Journal, is close to reaching an agreement to acquire the content brand, according to sources with knowledge of the deal, in the latest bit of media shuffling.

Launched in 2013, SportTechie has offered online news and events, with a listed team of 10 employees. Financial terms of the deal have not been announced.

“Our parent company, Advance, prohibits us (and all its portfolio companies) from commenting on rumors or speculation,” Leaders Group CEO Warren Thune said. Leaders Group, which includes SBJ, Leaders, The Esports Observer (acquired in 2018) and Newzoo, operates as part of privately owned Advance and its subsidiary, American City Business Journals. Advance’s other holdings include Conde Nast.



SportTechie previously drew funding from Vintage Capital and Oak View Group in 2016. That same year, the company signed a partnership deal with Sports Illustrated. According to legal filings, it was valued at over $2 million shortly thereafter. Sports Business Journal’s roots go back to 1994, when Sports Business Daily sent news by fax at 12 p.m. each day. It is based in Charlotte, N.C.

When Leaders Group was formed in 2019, Thune said, “This is an exciting opportunity to further enhance these industry leading companies and elevate our platform into the premier intelligence provider for global sports, esports and gaming professionals.”

Among other sports media acquisitions, Yardbarker was recently acquired by Playmaker Capital, reportedly for $24 million. Fox Corporation acquired Clay Travis-led site OutKick in May, while gambling content platform The Action Network sold to a Danish company for $240 million that same month.