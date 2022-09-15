Bruin Capital-Backed TGI Sport Acquires ISG Media Solutions Firm

TGI Sport, the global sports technology, media, and marketing company, has acquired the virtual media solutions provider Interregional Sports Group (ISG), the company announced today.

Bruin Capital and Quadrant Private Equity jointly own TGI Sport. The deal is the first since Bruin backed the company in 2021 and is part of TGI’s overall transformation into a technology-led, full-service global media and marketing agency.

TGI Sport’s Global CEO Martin Jolly said: “We are thrilled about this acquisition because it is emblematic of how we plan to grow TGI going forward. Instantly, our business enters a new sector—one that many believe is the future of live sports media and advertising.”

London-based ISG was formed in 2015 by Tony Ragan and business partner Simon Burgess. Since, it has become a market leader in the rights sales, content creation and distribution of virtual media through live sporting events for clients, including Serie A, LaLiga and Formula One. ISG also operates a Milan-based innovation lab for virtual media production, data analysis, client services and technology systems testing. Burgess and Ragan will now lead “ISG powered by TGI Sport” under Jolly and will also work closely with the Board.

Last spring, Bruin Capital took on joint ownership of TGI Sport, partnering with Australia-based Quadrant. The vision was to accelerate TGI’s evolution into a global agency with proprietary media technologies.

“We are delighted to be able to add Tony, Simon, and the ISG team to the TGI and Bruin family,” said George Pyne, Bruin Capital Founder/CEO. “They are very smart, effective specialists who we believe in and will have the full gamut of Bruin’s global resources to push the business forward.”